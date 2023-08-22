Viral Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at 41st India Day Parade

Following the underwhelming reception of “Shaakuntalam,” celebrated actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for her next big-screen appearance. She is set to star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming film “Kushi,” a project of considerable significance in her career. The film is under the direction of Shiva Nirvana, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

Adding to her next venture, Samantha embarked on a journey to the United States and participated in the world’s largest India Day Parade held in New York City. Pictures capturing her representation of India on foreign soil have surfaced online, garnering attention. The parade saw the enthusiastic participation of numerous individuals, particularly Indo-American citizens.

During her presence at the parade, the charismatic Samantha spoke eloquently about India’s rich culture and conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to the people for their unwavering support. Notably, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Jacqueline Fernandez also joined in the festivities of the 41st India Day Parade.

Pictures went viral soon after on the internet. Here take a look:

Samantha’s cinematic journey has been truly a spectacle to witness. With her amazing, thrilling successful journey in the south film industry, the actress ventured in Bollywood quite swiftly. Adding to which, we loved how she brought her character in life, in the series The Family Man alongside Manoj Bajpayee. What’s more, the actress earned her due across India given her amazing work in the movie Pushpa, where she appeared for a song sequence Oo Antava.