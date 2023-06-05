Viral video: Mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt-Raha spends joyous Sunday at Kareena Kapoor’s home

We recently caught a glimpse of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt paying a visit to her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, at her residence. Accompanied by her adorable daughter, Raha, Alia embarked on this family jam on Sunday. Notably, Alia is married to Kareena Kapoor’s cousin, the esteemed Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Kareena both worked in the movie Udta Punjab earlier. The film earned immense love from the netizens.

Video goes viral, Alia Bhatt spotted with daughter Raha

The ever-watchful paparazzi were outside Kareena’s Bandra abode were quick to spot Alia Bhatt gracefully entering the premises, cradling little Raha in her arms. Both Alia and her daughter donned elegant white attire, while Alia thoughtfully shielded Raha’s face from the prying lenses of the photographers. Accompanying them was Raha’s dedicated nanny, ensuring their comfort and security throughout.

A captivating video footage also captured an adorable sight of Kareena’s son, Taimur, bidding adieu to Alia and Raha as they made their way to the waiting car. Taimur appeared engaged in a conversation with them, offering warm gestures and well wishes before they embarked on their departure.

Viral Bhayani sharing the video wrote, “Baby mommy twining 😍

Alooo with her little baby girl comes for a visit to aunt Kareena!! Adorable she looks!!💕🥺”

Here take a look-

Are you going all awed with the adorable sight above? Let us know in the comments below