Viral: When Shraddha Kapoor flexed her mimicry skills in front of Tiger Shroff

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has got a humongous fan following on social media and otherwise and we love it. Check out this hilarious video where she's seen flaunting her mimicry skills in front of Tiger Shroff

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
16 May,2023 10:02:24
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most sensational and loved actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi film industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for more than a decade and well, there’s every reason to be proud and happy about her journey. In her entire career till date, she’s worked with the best in the business and that’s what makes her the star that she is today. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, she’s extremely cordial and sweet with all her fans all the time.

Check out how Shraddha Kapoor is seen revealing her excitement and mimicry skills in front of the amazing Tiger Shroff:

Both Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, as we all are aware of were present on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Well, back at that time, Shraddha Kapoor was seen flaunting her sensational mimicry skills like a pro and well, the fun and hilarious moment made even the amazing Tiger Shroff laugh like anything else. Well, in case you have missed out seeing that moment, here’s your golden opportunity. Check out here –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Well, brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

