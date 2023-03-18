Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the kindest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Just like a lot of other performing artistes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu started her career way back in the South regional entertainment industry and from there onwards, she slowly grew steadily as a performer. It’s not been an easy journey for Samantha as she’s had to work very hard and conquer all challenges that came her way to become the sensation today. From dealing with a personal life crisis in terms of separation from Naga Chaitanya to eventually dealing with a health issue due to which all her projects got delayed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has faced it all. However, there’s always sunshine at the end of the tunnel, ain’t it?

Well, that ‘sunshine’ for us is none other than her next movie aka ‘Shaakuntalam’. Slowly and steadily, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started promoting the movie with perfection and well, how can any promotion really begin without the blessings of the almighty? In a new video that’s now reshared from her social media handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen taking blessings from the almighty at the auspicious at Induru Tirumala temple on the occasion of Srivari Brahmotsavalu and well, it’s a pleasure to see the vlog video featuring her. From seeing visuals of the almight to seeing priests performing Puja, we see it all. See below folks –

