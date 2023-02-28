Akshay Kumar is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been doing a terrific work in the entertainment space in all these years and well, given the kind of love and affection that he’s received from fans in all these years, he certainly has all the makings of a big and grand superstar for real and in the true sense of the term. Although his last few movies have tanked badly at the box office, it doesn’t stop him from being a highly-rated celebrity in India in today’s time. For quite some time, discussions were on about Akshay Kumar planning a special US tour. We even heard reports about him planning the tour with the likes of Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Mouni Roy.

Well, the actor was spotted today at the airport jetting off for his US tour and alongside him, we spotted the ‘beauty trio’ of Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Mouni Roy. Well, do you all wish to check out the video folks? See below folks –

