Watch: Anupama Parameswaran sets internet ablaze in pink sequin saree for Tillu Square’s “Radhika”

Anupama Parameswaran set social media ablaze with her glamorous avatar, donning a sizzling sequin pink saree paired with a bold neckline blouse. The actress teased fans with a sneak peek of her upcoming song “Radhika” from the much-anticipated movie “Tillu Square.” The promo, unveiled on her Instagram handle, showcased Anupama’s mesmerizing look, leaving the internet in awe of her stunning presence in the video.

The song, presented by Aditya Music, promises a musical extravaganza with a captivating blend of visuals and sound. Set to release on the 27th of November, “Radhika” features the dynamic duo of Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the full version. The catchy track, composed and sung by the talented Ram Miriyala, boasts infectious beats and energetic choreography, ensuring a dance-worthy experience that is bound to leave audiences grooving to its rhythm. As anticipation builds, the countdown to the song’s release has officially begun.

All details about Tillu Square

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the creative force behind Sithara Entertainments in conjunction with Fortune Four Cinemas, is spearheading the production of the highly anticipated film, “Tillu Square.” Behind the lens, Sai Prakash Ummadisingu captures the visual magic, while the seamless editing is entrusted to the talented Navin Nooli. AS Prakash, the artistic virtuoso, lends his vision as the film’s art director. The cinematic marvel, presented by Srikara Studios, finds its musical soul in Aditya Music, which has secured the coveted audio rights. This collaboration of industry stalwarts promises an immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.