Watch: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa grooves to ‘Chaleya’ from SRK starrer Jawan

The Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is making waves as she grooves to the newly released song ‘Chaleya’ from the highly anticipated movie “Jawan,” scheduled for release in 2023. This star-studded film features none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

In the glimpses Monalisa shares on her social media, she exudes glamour and style. The actress is seen wearing a stunning floral crop top paired with fashionable baggy denim jeans. Her open hair and minimal makeup look add to her effortless charm.

Monalisa, renowned for her captivating performances in Bhojpuri cinema, has embarked on a remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. She has not only garnered immense love from her fans but has also ventured into various other entertainment realms.

As the countdown to “Jawan” continues, Monalisa’s dance to ‘Chaleya’ is a delightful teaser that fans can’t get enough of. The red love heart emojis accompanying her post reflect the excitement and love she has for the song and the movie, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s in store in this highly anticipated cinematic treat.