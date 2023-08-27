Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa grooves to ‘Chaleya’ from SRK starrer Jawan

Monalisa is making waves as she grooves to the newly released song 'Chaleya' from the highly anticipated movie "Jawan," scheduled for release in 2023. This star-studded film features none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Aug,2023 21:30:03
In the glimpses Monalisa shares on her social media, she exudes glamour and style. The actress is seen wearing a stunning floral crop top paired with fashionable baggy denim jeans. Her open hair and minimal makeup look add to her effortless charm.

Check out-

Monalisa, renowned for her captivating performances in Bhojpuri cinema, has embarked on a remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. She has not only garnered immense love from her fans but has also ventured into various other entertainment realms.

Monalisa’s journey in the world of showbiz has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting her career in the Bhojpuri film industry, she quickly rose to fame with her captivating performances and charismatic presence on-screen. Over the years, she has not only become a beloved figure in Bhojpuri cinema but has also ventured into other entertainment realms, including television. Her versatility and dedication to her craft have earned her a dedicated fan base and a well-deserved place in the hearts of audiences. As she continues to explore new horizons and add new feathers to her cap, Monalisa remains a true icon in the world of entertainment.

As the countdown to “Jawan” continues, Monalisa’s dance to ‘Chaleya’ is a delightful teaser that fans can’t get enough of. The red love heart emojis accompanying her post reflect the excitement and love she has for the song and the movie, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s in store in this highly anticipated cinematic treat.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

