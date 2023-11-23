Watch: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all “desi” & “dashing” in black embellished kurta

Hold onto your style hats, gentlemen, because Arjun Kapoor just gave men’s traditional fashion a serious upgrade, and we’re all here for it! Picture this: the dashing actor rocking a stylish black embellished sequin kurta that’s practically a fashion mic-drop. The kurta isn’t just embroidered; it’s bedazzled with sequins, making a bold statement that says, “Desi attire, desi attitude!” Arjun Kapoor didn’t just wear a kurta; he transformed it into a style anthem.

Completing the ethnic look with a rugged beard and a ponytail, Arjun Kapoor is practically the dreamboat we all want as our fashion captain. It’s not just about the kurta; it’s about the intensity he brings on camera, giving off style goals that have us all hitting the replay button. Who knew traditional fashion could be this cool?

Gentlemen, it’s time to take notes because Arjun Kapoor just raised the bar on how to style your ethnic wardrobe like an absolute boss. Consider this your style manifesto, and let the ethnic fashion revolution begin!

Recreating this magic!

Ready to channel your inner Arjun Kapoor? Here’s the game plan to style this look differently and make it your own. Instead of a rugged beard, go for a clean-shaven look to add a touch of sophistication. Swap the ponytail for a classic side-parted hairstyle for a polished vibe. Now, let’s talk about where to rock this ensemble. Picture yourself at a vibrant wedding, stealing the show with your sequin kurta, or at a festive celebration where the shimmer of the embellishments catches every eye. Whether you’re turning heads at a cultural event or making a statement at a high-profile gathering, this look is your ticket to ethnic elegance with a personalized twist. It’s time to own the spotlight, gentlemen!