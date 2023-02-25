Deepika Padukone is one of the finest and most inspiring actresses and personalities that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva made her debut in movies way back in the year 2007 and from then till now, she’s grown tremendously in her career. From doing good quality work in Bollywood to eventually also stabbing hearts with her quality performances in sensational Hollywood projects, Deepika Padukone has been an inspiration for everyone for real. Her swag game and oomph quotient knows no limits and in fact, it only keeps getting bigger and better with every new work or announcement from her end. Her social media game is truly lit and we love it, don’t we?

So, each and every time Deepika Padukone drops a stunner of a photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle to woo and entertain all her fans, netizens as well as her fans truly feel the heat and fall in love for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, to tell you all a little bit about the latest activity involving Deepika Padukone, the actress was recently seen at the Mumbai airport where she stunned everyone with her voguish avatar and well, we are all truly crushing and for real. Want to check out folks? See video below –

