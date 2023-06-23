Watch: Disha Patani's high-flying strong kick will inspire you

Disha Patani, known for her impeccable fashion sense, is not just a style icon but also a fitness enthusiast who consistently motivates her fans to prioritize their physical well-being. Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share an exhilarating video from a fitness studio, showcasing her exceptional martial arts skills.

Disha Patani’s astounding kick shall stun you

With utmost grace and precision, the Baaghi 2 actress effortlessly executed a flying kick, redefining what it means to be fit and agile. In her caption, Disha playfully mentioned “dusting off the rust” as she flawlessly executed a cheat 720 move, leaving her fans in awe. Her dedication to fitness and her ability to perform such dynamic moves is truly inspiring, encouraging others to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle. Disha Patani continues to set the bar high in both fashion and fitness, making her a role model for many aspiring individuals looking to achieve their fitness goals.

Check out-

Reactions

One wrote, “Savage girl

Did somebody, did somebody break your heart?

Lookin’ like an angel but your savage love”

Another wrote, “Superb outlook in Fabulous outfits with #overall outstanding personality especially in when performing judo’s where none of one can #compete @dishapatani”

A third user wrote, “One thing I love about her … her MMA skills”

Do you love Disha Patani’s MMA skills too? Let us know in the comments below-