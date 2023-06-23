ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Kartik Aaryan makes stunning entry in swanky Lamborghini Urus, fans love it

Kartik Aaryan steals the light again as he arrives in his expensive Lamborghini Urus, and we are definitely going all awed over Kartik’s stunning lookbook in the same. Check it out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Jun,2023 06:55:19
Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his much-anticipated musical romantic film, “SatyaPrem Ki Katha.” The dashing actor recently grabbed the attention of paparazzi as he made a grand entrance stepping out of his sleek and swanky Lamborghini Urus. Sporting a stylish and suave look, Kartik posed confidently, exuding an aura of star power that had onlookers in awe. With his signature charm and infectious energy, he effortlessly stole the spotlight, captivating fans and igniting excitement for the upcoming release. As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the musical journey that Kartik Aaryan is all set to embark upon in “SatyaPrem Ki Katha.”

Check out the video below as shared by Viral Bhayani:

Reactions

One wrote, “Face chhod k body se garibi ja nahi rahi hai, swag nahi a raha hai, change posture dude”

Another wrote, “Overhyped hero😂”

A third user wrote, “Bhai.. jacket stri kar lete”

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik Aaryan has become a prominent and beloved actor in the Hindi film industry, known for his boy-next-door charm and impeccable comic timing. From his breakout role in the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” series to his memorable performances in “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “Luka Chuppi,” “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” and “Love Aaj Kal,” Kartik has showcased his versatility and ability to captivate audiences. With each project, he continues to impress with his nuanced portrayals, striking a perfect balance between humor and emotional depth. Kartik Aaryan’s work as an actor has garnered him a strong fan following and solidified his position as a sought-after talent in the industry, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next cinematic venture.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

