Watch: Kartik Aaryan shows off impressive singing skills, video goes viral

The Hindi film industry as a fraternity has always been very warm and welcoming to individuals who are full of talent and potential. While more often than not, we see a lot of failure cases, some prospects end up shining brighter than diamond. One such celebrity in today’s time is Kartik Aaryan. He is one of the most loved and celebrated young superstars in the country at present. Right from the start of his career till now, Kartik Aaryan has achieved phenomenal success and well, he certainly deserves it all. Luck and positivity have both been by his side and alongside that, his ability to take smart and calculative decisions have helped him become the modern-day stud and sensation that he is in today’s time. Literally, anything and everything that he’s attempting is turning into gold and well, results never really lie folks. Last year, in the year 2022, his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the very few movies that was a success and well, kudos to him for the same.

Right now, Kartik Aaryan is slowly and steadily gearing up for the release his next alongside Kriti Sanon aka ‘Shehzada’. The movie is a remake of the popular South movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ that featured ‘swag king’ Allu Arjun in the lead role. While we all know quite well for a fact that Kartik Aaryan is a brilliant actor and entertainer, how many of you possibly knew that he’s also a great talented singer? Well, this latest video of Kartik from a special reality show is going viral and winning hearts everywhere. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

On the work front, Shehzada is all set to release in cinemas on 17th March, 2023 and we are all super excited. Well, what’s your take on this folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com