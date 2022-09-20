Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and loved young actors that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The last few years have been phenomenal for him in the professional space and that’s why, literally anything and everything that he does seems to be working wonders for him. The actor has struggled a long way in his career for real and given the kind of love and affection that he’s received everytime, we can genuinely say it loud and clear that he deserves every bit of it. He’s humble and rooted and that’s why, he definitely manages to connect with the audience at a grassroot level and how.

Well, talking about connecting with the audience, he’s right now seen in a flight traveling economy class with everyone and we are totally loving the kind of love and appreciation that he’s getting from everyone. Well, do you want to check out and see what exactly happened? Take a look below –

Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com