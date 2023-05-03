ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Kriti Sanon hits gym hard in bralette and yoga pants (unseen workout video alert)

Check out how Kriti Sanon is inspiring one and all with her workout swag. Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a stylish black bralette and yoga trousers and no wonder all the ladies out there are super impressed with her.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
03 May,2023 18:36:17
Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular and talented actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been on top of her game in the entertainment space for the longest time and well, we have truly loved everything that she’s done from her end. Her swag knows no limits and well, that’s why, come what may, all her movies and content have the ability to make the audience feel happy and entertained in the true and literal sense of the term. The last few years in particular have been phenomenal for Kriti Sanon and that’s why, literally anything that she’s picked has resulted positively.

Check out how Kriti Sanon is inspiring one and all with her workout diaries:

Whenever Kriti Sanon shares new and exciting new content on her social media handle to woo and melt her fans, she does it successfully. Come what may, no matter how busy she is in her daily life, she always takes out time for workout. Well, to tell you all about her workout swag, right now, Kriti Sanon is seen burning hearts like a pro in a stunning black bralette and yoga trousers and we bet, the video will come off as extremely inspirational to one and all. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Work Front:

After Shehzada, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas, Sunny Singh and other actors. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

