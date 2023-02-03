Kriti Sanon is among the most well-known and beautiful actors and performers in the Hindi entertainment business. Kriti’s professional career has been pretty spectacular and sensational in the previous several years, and we adore it all. She’s stamped her authority with precision throughout the years to become a self-made celebrity. Now, she inspires countless aspiring actors who aspire to be like her.

Kriti Sanon is looking for a wonderful 2023 with three major blockbusters, Shehzada, Ganapath, and Adipurush. The actress’s next film releases are enormous, as her admirers anticipate her upcoming movie. The trailer for Kriti’s most recent film, ‘Shehzada,’ in which she plays a gorgeous lady, was just published and has received popularity.

We naturally expect visual pleasure and contentment because she has already received a great flurry of flicks. However, the internet is captivated when Kriti plays her magnificent and well-designed social media game. She just turned to Instagram to share a new video with her paw friend. Please scroll down to view her appearance.

Kriti Sanon’s Video Appearance

Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a sleeveless dark multicolored tie-dye ensemble. Her hair was styled in a semi-wet middle-parted straight hairstyle. She wears a silver chain with the initials K, and S. Kriti Sanon kept her makeup basic, opting for dark pink lipstick. She captured a selfie video appearance in the video, first capturing her facial appearance, then shuffling her hair and smiling at the camera.

Then she bends her neck and rests her chin on his furry pet, who looks at her with a cute expression. She then smiles and kisses him on the lips. She repeatedly flaunts her hair, walks in, smiles, and grips her hair. She gives a flying kiss to the camera in her final appearance. Kriti Sanon captioned her post, “Semi wet hair, morning cuddles and lots of love .”

Did you enjoy seeing Kriti Sanon’s latest Friday morning video with her furry friend? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.