Watch: Kriti Sanon's first audition video goes viral, internet appreciates

Kriti Sanon is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for quite many years and well, courtesy of her hard work and efforts in all these years, she’s truly managed to reach a credible space in her professional career. She’s extremely hard-working and dedicated as a performer and well, that’s exactly what separates her from majority of the other actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. After her initial stint in the South regional entertainment industry, Kriti Sanon grabbed her share of attention in B-Town as well and well, we are truly in awe of everything that she has to offer from her end.

As far as Kriti Sanon is concerned, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that she’s a girl from Delhi who had big dreams. She chanced upon a career in the entertainment industry after a phenomenal career in the entertainment space and well, we truly love her for all the right reasons. While we have so far seen many interesting movies of Kriti Sanon, not many are perhaps aware of Kriti Sanon’s first-ever audition video. Well, for the ones who always wanted to see her first-ever audition video, here’s your golden opportunity. See below folks –

As far as work is concerned, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh whereas she also will be seen in The Crew movie alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.