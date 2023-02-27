Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented and good-looking and talented actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been winning hearts of one and all right from the very beginning of his career and well, slowly and steadily, he’s achieved it all in the entertainment space with his hard work and efforts. As far as latest success moment is concerned ladies and gentlemen, Shahid Kapoor is right now seen winning hearts like never before in Amazon Prime Video’s latest offering aka Farzi and well, that’s why, we genuinely feel that he is currently one of the finest when it comes to projects and script selections. Given the fact that Farzi has indeed become a big hit, Shahid truly deserves to dance and celebrate by pouring his heart out like never before.

Well, guess what folks? His beautiful wife aka Mira Rajput just now spotted him doing exactly the same. Shahid was spotted dancing his heart out in a cute and candid version and well, we love the way Mira Rajput caught him off-guard on camera to share the sweet moment for all his fans. Well, hey folks, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, right folks? Brilliant and amazing for real, ain’t it? Well, we are truly in love. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com