Watch: Monalisa Shares A Hilarious Video Of Her Running; Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Monalisa is a well-known Bhojpuri actress. She earned fame in the Bhojpuri film industry, where she is noted for her acting abilities and contributions to the genre. Monalisa, the Bhojpuri queen, never misses an opportunity to make her followers fall in love. The actress’s daring and fashionable outfit selections exude confidence. And her blazing hotness is complemented by a combination of glamor and grace and a range of attractive styles. Monalisa’s Western clothing collection showcases her creative sense with colorful patterns and classic lines. She also just released a humorous video of herself wearing a blue and black maxi dress. Take a look below.

Monalisa’s Hilarious Video Appearance-

The Bhojpuri actress released a video of herself running in a dark blue and black maxi dress. She donned a dark blue V-neckline, full sleeves, black knot-tied belt midriff fitted, with a front slit ankle-length straight maxi dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, straight, messy hairstyle. In the video, she starts running and says, “Duniya paiso ke peeche bhagti hai, hum nahi bhagte.” Then she stops running and says, “Saas phul jaati hai.” Lastly, she smiles while looking at the camera.

