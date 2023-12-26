Watch: Monalisa Transforms Herself From Videshi To Desi Girl In Red Saree

Monalisa is a stunning Indian actress who has garnered massive love from the audience for her stints in shows like Nazar, Hasratein and others. Apart from being a good actor on-screen, she is also known for her social media presence. She often shares insights from her life. However, today, she reveals how she transforms herself from a videshi to a desi girl in a red saree.

Monalisa’s Desi Girl Look

On Tuesday afternoon, Monalisa dropped a video of herself transforming from a videsi to a desi girl. The video starts with Monalisa dancing in a bodycon dress, and the video proceeds with her getting ready in her makeup room, sleeping while she is travelling in flight and finally getting ready as a desi girl in a beautiful red silk saree. She adorns her look with a golden necklace and earrings. Her hair, tied in a bun and decorated with gajra, looks enchanting, while the bold kajal, red lips, and red bindi complete her appearance.

In the all-red saree look, Monalisa looks enchanting in a way we couldn’t get over her magical charm. Her glowing face and beautiful saree undoubtedly have become a new attraction for all the saree lovers. There is nothing in the world that can beat the elegance of a saree that is also in red.

Did you like Monalisa’s transformation into a desi girl? Drop your views in the comments box below.