Watch: Monalisa Transforms Herself From Videshi To Desi Girl In Red Saree

Monalisa is the ruler of hearts. The diva knows how to capture the attention and love of her audience. In the latest dump, the diva transforms herself from a videshi to a desi girl

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Monalisa is a stunning Indian actress who has garnered massive love from the audience for her stints in shows like Nazar, Hasratein and others. Apart from being a good actor on-screen, she is also known for her social media presence. She often shares insights from her life. However, today, she reveals how she transforms herself from a videshi to a desi girl in a red saree.

Monalisa’s Desi Girl Look

On Tuesday afternoon, Monalisa dropped a video of herself transforming from a videsi to a desi girl. The video starts with Monalisa dancing in a bodycon dress, and the video proceeds with her getting ready in her makeup room, sleeping while she is travelling in flight and finally getting ready as a desi girl in a beautiful red silk saree. She adorns her look with a golden necklace and earrings. Her hair, tied in a bun and decorated with gajra, looks enchanting, while the bold kajal, red lips, and red bindi complete her appearance.

In the all-red saree look, Monalisa looks enchanting in a way we couldn’t get over her magical charm. Her glowing face and beautiful saree undoubtedly have become a new attraction for all the saree lovers. There is nothing in the world that can beat the elegance of a saree that is also in red.

