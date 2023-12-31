Watch: Nora Fatehi aces steamy moves in this dance rehearsal video

Nora Fatehi is turning up the heat, and the internet is here for it! The Bollywood sensation recently set social media ablaze with a sizzling rehearsal video that has captured the hearts of netizens. In the clip, Nora and her talented team groove to the rhythm before she unleashes a killer dance rehearsal, leaving everyone in awe.

Dressed to impress, Nora chose a hot pink workout co-ord set that not only showcased her impeccable dance moves but also her flawless sense of style. The ensemble featured a stylish scooped neck sports bra paired with high-waisted pink shorts, creating a look that screamed both comfort and glamour. Nora’s choice of fashionable sneakers added the perfect finishing touch, making it clear that she’s not just practicing dance moves – she’s making a fashion statement.

In her social media post, Nora playfully admitted to needing a bit more practice, but from the looks of it, she’s already nailing it. Her caption, “Rehearsals 🔥🔥 still need a lil more practice but we almost there 😍🫶🏾 Angels in Mumbai,” exudes confidence and determination. The diva is not just rehearsing; she’s on a mission to set new goals and raise the bar for dance and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Nora Fatehi’s hot pink ensemble isn’t just for the dance studio; it’s an inspiration for anyone looking to slay both in fitness and fashion. So, if you’re wondering how to turn heads during your next workout session, take notes from Nora – because she’s not just dancing; she’s setting the standards high and looking incredibly fabulous while doing it.