Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif are two stunners who love to get the style game and oomph quotient on point. Well, this time, let's check out this old throwback video where Nora Fatehi is seen talking about Katrina Kaif

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 Jun,2023 18:04:07
Watch: Nora Fatehi's brutally honest opinion about Katrina Kaif leaked, check out

Nora Fatehi is one of the most admired and loved young actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been raising the heat and winning hearts with perfection for the longest time and well, ever since the time she started doing good quality work, things have worked out for her wonderfully and how. The young diva from Morocco certainly knows how to raise the heat and spin heads with perfection and well, that’s what we all love the most about her and for real. While a lot of young girls love Nora Fatehi and look upon her as an inspiration, not many are possibly aware of the fact that Nora Fatehi actually looks upto Katrina Kaif as an inspiration. Both of them have a humongous fan following among the masses and well, we love it.

Check out this viral video of Nora Fatehi where she has shared her viewpoint on Katrina Kaif:

Nora Fatehi has always spoken highly of Katrina Kaif whenever she’s had an opportunity. Well, talking about Nora Fatehi ladies and gentlemen, this time, an old video of Nora Fatehi is going viral where she’s seen sharing some really nice and interesting views about the one and only Katrina Kaif. Well, do you all want to check out actually and see what’s the latest happening at her end? See here below –

Well, hey folks, what do you all have to say about Nora Fatehi and her viewpoint on Katrina Kaif? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

