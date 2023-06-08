Watch: Nora Fatehi's brutally honest opinion about Katrina Kaif leaked, check out

Nora Fatehi is one of the most admired and loved young actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been raising the heat and winning hearts with perfection for the longest time and well, ever since the time she started doing good quality work, things have worked out for her wonderfully and how. The young diva from Morocco certainly knows how to raise the heat and spin heads with perfection and well, that’s what we all love the most about her and for real. While a lot of young girls love Nora Fatehi and look upon her as an inspiration, not many are possibly aware of the fact that Nora Fatehi actually looks upto Katrina Kaif as an inspiration. Both of them have a humongous fan following among the masses and well, we love it.

Check out this viral video of Nora Fatehi where she has shared her viewpoint on Katrina Kaif:

Nora Fatehi has always spoken highly of Katrina Kaif whenever she's had an opportunity.

