ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya win over internet as they grace hotel launch in Rome together

The video has gone viral on the internet, where we could see Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya both posing together at the Bvlgari hotel launch is leaving internet completely awed. What we are loving, is the divas’ styles at the event

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jun,2023 00:05:29
Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya win over internet as they grace hotel launch in Rome together

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya just took global sisterhood to a whole new level at the Bvlgari hotel launch in Rome! These fierce ladies were a vision of perfection as they twinned in black and white, creating a fashion moment that’s sending shockwaves through the style universe.

Priyanka-Zendaya’s style at the hotel launch

Zendaya brought her signature elegance to the party, rocking an all-black ensemble that oozed sophistication, while Priyanka turned heads with her white-hot outfit that showcased her youthful vibes.

Priyanka’s style

Sporting cute pigtails and rocking a killer pendant, she took her white gown to a whole new level of fabulousness. With its daring thigh-high slit, fur details, and a train that could rival any royal wedding, this outfit is pure perfection. But hold up, there’s more!

Zendaya’s bold avatar

Zendaya was not to be outdone, shining bright like a superstar in a shimmery black suit that hugged her curves just right. Paired with a sheer top, she oozed red carpet glamour from head to toe.

These two leading ladies not only struck poses with the confidence of seasoned pros, but they also shared infectious laughter, standing arm in arm like the best of friends.

What are your thoughts on the above stylefiles by Priyanka and Zendaya? Well, for us, if you ask, Priyanka’s adorable pig tails are stealing the show!

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jr NTR in Prasanth Neel’s upcoming movie, read

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jr NTR in Prasanth Neel’s upcoming movie, read
Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jr NTR in Prasanth Neel’s upcoming movie, read
Bear Grylls to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli for his next trip
Bear Grylls to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli for his next trip
Priyanka Chopra gleams in gold, watch
Priyanka Chopra gleams in gold, watch
“Happiest birthday to this gorgeous boss”, Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin
“Happiest birthday to this gorgeous boss”, Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra graces Beyonce concert with mother Madhu Chopra
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra graces Beyonce concert with mother Madhu Chopra
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s weekend cheat meal diaries
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s weekend cheat meal diaries
Latest Stories
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: Australia 123/4 in second innings, lead by 296 runs
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 Day 2: Australia 123/4 in second innings, lead by 296 runs
Darshan Raval takes the funk on the notch in satin orange shirt, see pics
Darshan Raval takes the funk on the notch in satin orange shirt, see pics
Monalisa's New Transition Will Startle You; Watch
Monalisa's New Transition Will Startle You; Watch
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
"Akele kaise rahte..." Shraddha Arya chimes when paparazzi teases her about 'Jijaji'
"Akele kaise rahte..." Shraddha Arya chimes when paparazzi teases her about 'Jijaji'
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Read Latest News