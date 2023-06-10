Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya win over internet as they grace hotel launch in Rome together

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya just took global sisterhood to a whole new level at the Bvlgari hotel launch in Rome! These fierce ladies were a vision of perfection as they twinned in black and white, creating a fashion moment that’s sending shockwaves through the style universe.

Priyanka-Zendaya’s style at the hotel launch

Zendaya brought her signature elegance to the party, rocking an all-black ensemble that oozed sophistication, while Priyanka turned heads with her white-hot outfit that showcased her youthful vibes.

Priyanka’s style

Sporting cute pigtails and rocking a killer pendant, she took her white gown to a whole new level of fabulousness. With its daring thigh-high slit, fur details, and a train that could rival any royal wedding, this outfit is pure perfection. But hold up, there’s more!

Zendaya’s bold avatar

Zendaya was not to be outdone, shining bright like a superstar in a shimmery black suit that hugged her curves just right. Paired with a sheer top, she oozed red carpet glamour from head to toe.

These two leading ladies not only struck poses with the confidence of seasoned pros, but they also shared infectious laughter, standing arm in arm like the best of friends.

What are your thoughts on the above stylefiles by Priyanka and Zendaya? Well, for us, if you ask, Priyanka’s adorable pig tails are stealing the show!

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jr NTR in Prasanth Neel’s upcoming movie, read