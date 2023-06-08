Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jr NTR in Prasanth Neel’s upcoming movie, read

The much-anticipated collaboration between the actor Jtr NTR and acclaimed director Prashanth Neel has been confirmed, causing great excitement among fans. The film, tentatively referred to as NTR 31, is eagerly awaited by audiences who are eagerly anticipating its commencement of production. This venture is a joint effort between Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the production house owned by Jr NTR’s brother, Nandamuri Kalyanram.

Peecee joining Jr NTR in the action-packed movie

Recent reports suggest that acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is being considered for a role in Jr. NTR’s upcoming film, helmed by director Prashanth Neel. The project, slated to begin production in 2024, has garnered significant attention, especially considering Priyanka’s past experience in action-packed projects like Citadel. Sources indicate that the film will involve a substantial amount of action, leading to speculation that the talented actress might find the role appealing.

For the unversed, it is essential to note that according to sources close to India Today, there is no truth to the rumours linking Priyanka Chopra to the Jr. NTR-Prashanth Neel movie. These reports have been deemed false, suggesting that they are mere fabrications without any basis in reality. Thus, it seems that these rumours are spreading unchecked and should be taken with a grain of salt.

“The experience was pretty hateful,” Priyanka Chopra on being part of a movie she did not like