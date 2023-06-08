ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jr NTR in Prasanth Neel’s upcoming movie, read

The much-anticipated collaboration between the famous actor Jtr NTR and acclaimed director Prashanth Neel has been confirmed, causing great excitement among fans. As of now, reports are sprawling that Peecee is all set to join Jr NTR

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 22:05:10
Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Jr NTR in Prasanth Neel’s upcoming movie, read

The much-anticipated collaboration between the actor Jtr NTR and acclaimed director Prashanth Neel has been confirmed, causing great excitement among fans. The film, tentatively referred to as NTR 31, is eagerly awaited by audiences who are eagerly anticipating its commencement of production. This venture is a joint effort between Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the production house owned by Jr NTR’s brother, Nandamuri Kalyanram.

Peecee joining Jr NTR in the action-packed movie

Recent reports suggest that acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is being considered for a role in Jr. NTR’s upcoming film, helmed by director Prashanth Neel. The project, slated to begin production in 2024, has garnered significant attention, especially considering Priyanka’s past experience in action-packed projects like Citadel. Sources indicate that the film will involve a substantial amount of action, leading to speculation that the talented actress might find the role appealing.

For the unversed, it is essential to note that according to sources close to India Today, there is no truth to the rumours linking Priyanka Chopra to the Jr. NTR-Prashanth Neel movie. These reports have been deemed false, suggesting that they are mere fabrications without any basis in reality. Thus, it seems that these rumours are spreading unchecked and should be taken with a grain of salt.

“The experience was pretty hateful,” Priyanka Chopra on being part of a movie she did not like

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bear Grylls to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli for his next trip
Bear Grylls to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli for his next trip
Priyanka Chopra gleams in gold, watch
Priyanka Chopra gleams in gold, watch
“Happiest birthday to this gorgeous boss”, Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin
“Happiest birthday to this gorgeous boss”, Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra graces Beyonce concert with mother Madhu Chopra
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra graces Beyonce concert with mother Madhu Chopra
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s weekend cheat meal diaries
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s weekend cheat meal diaries
Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan says ‘Really Saddened’, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee and others react
Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan says ‘Really Saddened’, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee and others react
Latest Stories
Neeti Mohan And Son Aryaveer's Fun Time Is A Must Watch
Neeti Mohan And Son Aryaveer's Fun Time Is A Must Watch
Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More
Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Upcoming Film Bhagavanth Kesari's Poster Out
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Upcoming Film Bhagavanth Kesari's Poster Out
Hansika Motwani sparks in floral ethnic wear, see pic
Hansika Motwani sparks in floral ethnic wear, see pic
Ritabhari Chakraborty Chooses To Become Phoenix In Black And White
Ritabhari Chakraborty Chooses To Become Phoenix In Black And White
Watch: Shanaya Kapoor burns internet with irresistible dance moves, come check out
Watch: Shanaya Kapoor burns internet with irresistible dance moves, come check out
Read Latest News