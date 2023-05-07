ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh takes ice bath at -15 degrees

Yaariayan actress Rakul Preet Singh takes an ice bath popularly known as cryotherapy at -15 degrees, shares exclusive video on her Instagram handle. Do not miss!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 May,2023 06:55:27
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh takes ice bath at -15 degrees

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to delight her devoted fanbase, frequently indulging them with a mesmerizing array of captivating pictures and videos. However, her most recent video has taken the internet by storm, garnering widespread admiration and awe.

Rakul Preet Singh undergoes Cryotherapy

In the footage shared by the actress, Rakul Preet Singh fearlessly undergoes a cryotherapy session in a picturesque location blanketed in pristine, snow-covered landscapes. The video showcases her unparalleled dedication to her craft and leaves viewers in sheer reverence.

With temperatures plummeting to a bone-chilling minus 15 degrees Celsius, Rakul Preet Singh remains undeterred, braving the harsh elements with grace and poise. Even in the face of such extreme conditions, her infectious smile remains firmly etched on her face as she emerges from the icy water and returns to the comforting confines of the cabin.

The actress’s resilience and unwavering commitment to her physical well-being have not gone unnoticed, earning her widespread acclaim from her ardent fanbase. This courageous act has further solidified Rakul Preet Singh’s status as a true inspiration, commanding respect and adoration from fans and industry peers alike.

What is Cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy, a cutting-edge wellness practice, has gained significant attention and popularity in recent years. This therapeutic technique involves exposing the body to extremely cold temperatures for a short duration, typically ranging from two to four minutes. While it may sound daunting, cryotherapy offers a range of potential benefits that have intrigued athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking enhanced well-being.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

