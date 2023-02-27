Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest and most loved actors in the country right now. The man has been truly winning hearts of one and all right from the very beginning of his career in the entertainment space and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from his end manages to win hearts of one and all with perfection and precision. Right now, he’s fresh from the success of his last movie aka ‘Brahmastra’ and now, he’s slowly gearing up for the release of his next movie aka ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor in lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and well, given the fact that it is a Luv Ranjan movie, we are all the way more excited about the same.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in a promotional spree for the movie for which, he’s engaging with fans and fellow industry mates wherever possible. Well, this time, the actor visited Kolkata and had the chance to play cricket with Sourav Ganguly aka our very own ‘Dada’ and well, the visuals from the same are going viral. While many are perhaps speculating that the two played cricket because apparently, Ranbir might play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic, the reality is far different. As of now, the sole purpose of Ranbir visiting Kolkata was to promote TJMM. See visuals below –

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Sourav Ganguly were spotted playing cricket at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which again gave rise to speculations whether Ranbir will be acting in Ganguly's biopic or not?#ranbirkapoor #souravganguly #cricket #bollywood #ganguly #biopic pic.twitter.com/LwKjfttoXg — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 26, 2023

Well, what’s your take and update on this folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com