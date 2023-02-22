Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved and popular actresses right now in the Indian entertainment industry. She’s been on top of her game for quite a long time and well, we love it. She was recently spotted at the airport late at night where she was seen taking a flight out of Mumbai to Milan to attend the Milan Fashion Week.

The actress donned upon a casual attire with with black sweatshirts and track pants, being her comfortable best. Rashmika tied her hair in a bun and her makeup was kept as minimal as possible.

The reason for actress’ visit to Milan is not known yet, it will be the first time Rashmika will be attending the Milan Fashion Show, and we can’t wait to know more about it!

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has the much awaited sequel of Pushpa in the pipeline.

Well, aren’t you all absolutely in love with Rashmika Mandanna and her cute avatar at the airport? What are your expectations from ‘Animal’ movie ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com