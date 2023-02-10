Sara Ali Khan is one of the cutest and prettiest actresses and performing artistes that we currently have in the Hindi film fraternity in today’s time. The actress was recently spotted at the airport as she returned from Udaipur with her mother Amrita Singh. While she was smiling and waving at the paps, she had little fans approach her and get pictures clicked with her. In a paparazzo video, a little fan can be seen approaching the actress, when she informs Sara that they share a name. Sara is then seen humbly listening to her fans and clicking photos with them. Check out the video below folks –

Wearing a beautiful white kurti with pink dupatta, Sara’s airport look is all things graceful and elegant. She chose to kept her hair loose and paired the look with a pink tote bag. The actress is loved by her fans for her cute and quirky shayaris and captions at the same time the fitness routine she shares. She manages to connect with the youth, making her the most promising actress of her generation. When it comes to upcoming releases, Sara has a lineup that is as captivating as it gets. Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s rom-com, the thriller Gaslight, Usha Mehta’s biopic, “Ae Watan Mere Watan,” the action drama Mission Eagle, and Anurag Basu’s Metro… inn dino, all of which feature a variety of characters in films of various genres.

Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com