The Shah Rukh Khan-starring film “Pathaan” has made its way to the OTT platform after making a splash at the box office. In a recent promotional video, the superstar responded to fan posts and addressed some of their questions. Shah Rukh said in the new video posted by Prime Video on Instagram on Thursday, “Hi everybody, this is Shah Rukh Khan. So I have some of your comments, videos, and questions you have asked, and I will try to answer them.”

Watch The Video Here –

The actor got interested in dancing after seeing a clip of an elderly woman doing so to the song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from the movie Pathaan. He added, “So this is a Deshraj Meena, dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan,” and it’s heartening and very beautiful. Thank you so much, Meena Ji, for doing this, and if I’d seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika not to do it and you to do it, and I’m sure she wouldn’t mind.”

In the second question, “Hello, Pathaan Uncle! My name is Rishith, and I’m seven years old. I’m waiting to see Pathaan. Mom thinks there’s too much violence in this movie. Please release Pathaan soon; thank you.” Shah Rukh responded to the query by saying, “So, Mummy, please take Rishith with you. It’s a U/A certificate film, so you must go with your mom. Trust me; it won’t be scary for the baby or you.”

Third question, “What’s Something you did in Pathaan like never done before?” SRK answered, “So there’s a lot of stuff I’ve not done. But the one thing I had to do was on alternate days shampoo my hair, which I never do.” He added, “AI had designed Pathaan look, we asked AI to Imagine you In Pathaan; here it is. He’s way more good-looking than me. Pathaan part 2, I’ll try and look like this.”

Fourth question, “What is your favorite action sequence from Pathaan?” He answered, “There is a sequence on a frozen ice lake, but it’s very cool on motorcycles and skates. So it’s nice, really, really nice.”

The fifth question, “Which look do you like the best, Long hair with a man bun or short hair?” he answered, “It takes an hour to get that man bun in place, and then things stick here, so its a little uncomfortable, but it looks nice.”

The sixth question, “What is Pathaan most scared of?” He answered, “If I was to say in the context of the film, as a character, I think he’s most scared of not being able to serve his country to the best of his capability, abilities, and even beyond.”

The seventh question, “What scene did you have the most fun shooting?” He answered, “There are a couple of seasons, actually; the one I enjoyed the most is there’s this sequence where Deepika’s character is trying to save Pathaan from the bad guys, and it’s a little funny interaction while they try to escape. I think that was very nice!”

In the video, Shah Rukh performs his favorite dialogue from the film. He says, “Pathaan ki mehfil me aaoge toh Pathaan mehman nawazi ke like toh Jarur aayega aur pathake bhi laayega!”

