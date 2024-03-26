Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor is a talented actress in B-town. And here's a throwback video of the diva when she sang her debut film song Tum Hi Ho

Shraddha Kapoor is a powerhouse of talent. She has ruled over hearts with her versatility. The actress can sing, dance, and act. And we have often witnessed her do all that she can. Besides that, the diva’s bubbly antics win hearts in no time. And now this throwback video of the actress singing her debut film song is going viral online.

Aashiqui 2 actress took to her Instagram and shared a video singing the sensational song in her Instagram profile six years of Aashiqui 2. She has a melodious voice, and her cute face while singing can make anyone go flattering over her. In the caption, she wrote, “I am what I am because of you all.”

Aashiqui 2 was Shraddha Kapoor’s Debut film alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film became a blockbuster since its release, and it is still winning hearts. In 2023, the film completed ten years of its release. The chemistry between Shraddha and Aditya paired them again in the movie Ok Jaanu. Not just this, their fans also feel they are the best on-screen couple in the town, and they should be together in real life. But there is nothing between the two. Shraddha and Aditya are just good friends and co-stars.

