Watch: Shruti Haasan leaves internet in awe with her mellifluous vocals as she sings “Monster”

The versatile actress Shruti Haasan, often hailed as the “Goth Queen” by her fans, shared an entertaining video showcasing her musical prowess. Dressed in an elegant saree, complemented by a floral hairdo and striking makeup, Shruti exuded both grace and a hint of edgy style. The video captured an impromptu performance of the song “Monster” during an evening spent with friends.

Shruti Haasan’s video

Sharing the video on her social media handle, Shruti reflected on the spontaneous musical session orchestrated by her mother. The performance, featuring her old and nearly forgotten guitar, was revived by the tuning skills of friend Karan Parikh. The actress expressed gratitude for the joy of creating music, whether in the comfort of her home or on a grand stage, emphasizing that it remains one of the most magical aspects of her life.

Check out-

In her post, Shruti Haasan conveyed missing the extended “Monster Machine” family during Diwali but was content knowing that everyone had a beautiful celebration with their loved ones. She extended appreciation to those involved in the song, giving a special mention to Santanu Hazarika for his vocal renditions and expressing heartfelt thanks to her incredible partner and friend. The post not only showcased Shruti’s musical talent but also highlighted the genuine connections and warmth she shares with those in her creative circle.