Watch: Varun Dhawan's heartwarming gesture for special fan

Varun Dhawan, the talented actor, made a significant impact with his film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo last year, a time when the box office was facing a slump. Despite the challenging scenario, Varun managed to impress audiences with his performance in the film. Following that success, he continued his streak with Bhediya, which garnered positive reviews from critics. Although the film didn’t achieve exceptional financial success, it was still deemed as an average performer at the box office. Apart from his acting prowess, Varun Dhawan often grabs headlines for his stylish appearances and paparazzi moments at various events, adding to his star appeal.

Varun Dhawan’s gesture wins hearts

Varun Dhawan recently attended an event where his endearing gesture towards a physically-challenged fan won the hearts of netizens. In a captivating video shared by renowned photographer Viral Bhayani, Varun can be seen amidst a crowd of fans and security personnel, sporting a cool white tank top paired with funky shorts. Amid the chaos, Varun took a moment to acknowledge and connect with a female fan seated on a wheelchair. With a warm smile, he graciously posed for a selfie with her, leaving everyone gushing over his thoughtfulness and genuine affection.

Varun Dhawan’s heartfelt interaction with the physically-challenged fan showcases his humility and kindness, earning him immense appreciation from fans and followers. The actor’s down-to-earth demeanor and willingness to engage with his admirers further solidifies his popularity. With each public appearance, Varun Dhawan continues to capture the hearts of his fans, proving that his charm extends beyond the silver screen.

Reactions

One wrote, “Yeh banda hain genuine Superstar acting dekhlo looks dekhlo height dekho back 2 back hits deta hain phir bhi kitna humble hain”

Another wrote, “Log to itne bewkuf hai ki ye kachra celebrity ko apna mai baap bhagwan hi man lete hai.. Gir k rone lagte hai “