Anushka Shetty is one of the most talented and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva started her career many years back in South regional cinema and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way possible. Whenever Anushka Shetty comes up with new and exciting photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a visual delight for her fans all over the country. The diva is known for doing good quality work and that’s why, she’s always focused on quality ahead of quantity. Whenever fans spot her, she ensures she gives them a reason to smile.

Rishabh Shetty has good things to say about Anushka Shetty in this viral video:

While all you fans always have good things to say about Anushka Shetty, any idea how Rishabh Shetty, our very own Kantara actor feels about her? Well, in this viral video below, we show you more on it. He is seen talking about how Anushka Shetty belongs to coastal Karnataka due to which, she knows. The culture about Karnataka very well. He also revealed that she praised Kantara a lot. Wondering what you have to say? See below folks –

