Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most fantastic and incredible actresses that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Just like a lot of her contemporaries, Rakul Preet Singh started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, she has certainly grown to a tremendous extent and how. The funny fact about Rakul Preet Singh is that she’s got a lot more fan following and popularity in B-Town than what she ever got in the South regional entertainment industry. Apart from being a stylish actress, she’s also an incredible dancer:

Why you must watch this special throwback video of Rakul Preet Singh:

As an actress, Rakul Preet Singh is incredibly talented and well, that’s why, she’s truly versatile. Whenever she’s not busy shooting, she makes the most of it by practicing dance and getting her fitness quotient on point. Well, for you all fans out there, we have got a special throwback video for you all. In this viral video, Rakul Preet Singh is seen grooving to the beats of the popular track ‘Pasoori’ and well, if ever moves could kill, she would be held guilty for the same. See the incredible video below –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate this dance video of Rakul Preet Singh folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com