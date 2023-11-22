Water Baby: Mirzapur Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar Takes Adventure Dive, See Here

Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is an active social media user. The diva loves to share insights with her fans. From enjoying her vacations in Maldives to celebrating her birthday to attending family functions to dropping new photos from her photoshoot, she shares every detail on her social media platform. This time, the actress shares a glimpse of herself being a water baby, enjoying an adventure dive. Let’s have a look below.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Adventure Dive

On Monday, Shriya Pilgaonkar took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of her adventure trip. With the visuals, it seems the Mirzapur actress is enjoying her vacation. However, today, she takes her fans a sneak peek into her adventure dive as the actress shares a photo of herself inside the water.

Shriya can be seen holding a camera herself for the selfie photo in the image. She is wearing a neon swimsuit and has an oxygen system and glasses so she can explore underwater life clearly. It looks very dangerous with the visuals, but with Shriya’s body language, it seems the actress is used to it. She has always been a water baby and loves to dive into the water whenever she gets time.

Did you like Shriya Pilgaonkar’s adventure dive in the sea? Drop your views in the comments box below.