Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love

Monalisa is a gorgeous beauty in the Bhojpuri industry. Her picturesque figure has always amazed us with her style. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is stabbing hearts in a bikini

One of the heartthrobs of the Bhojipuri entertainment industry, Monalisa has constantly captivated her fans. She has unique taste in fashion that majorly grabs attention. Moreover, her regular engagement post keeps fans hooked on her. Apart from that, like many celebrities, the actress loves to travel and enjoy. In addition, summertime is vacation time. And so the diva is having fun on the beach in a bikini. Let’s check out.

Monalisa’s Bikini Avatar

The stunning diva took to her Instagram account and dropped a couple of hotness soaring pictures in a bikini. She donned a neon blue monokini. Her messy hairstyle and makeup rounded her appearance. She posed in the sunny weather with scenic sans and nature. Her attractive pose in the pictures is just irresistibly eye-catching. She flaunted her figure very beautifully. And so she captioned her post, “Take Me Back….. 🙈🙈…”.

The actress asked to take her back to the beautiful place, so her husband Vikraant Singh reacted, “Ok 👍 ❤️.”

Monalisa’s Work

The actress is a viral star in Bhojpuri; however, she rose to fame in the Hindi entertainment business through participation in Bigg Boss. Later appeared in the popular fiction show Nazar. Her role as Dayan carved her niche as an actor in the industry. Currently, she is featured in the show Bekaboo with several main leads. It is a supernatural show.

