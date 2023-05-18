ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love

Monalisa is a gorgeous beauty in the Bhojpuri industry. Her picturesque figure has always amazed us with her style. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is stabbing hearts in a bikini

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 May,2023 16:33:54
Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love

One of the heartthrobs of the Bhojipuri entertainment industry, Monalisa has constantly captivated her fans. She has unique taste in fashion that majorly grabs attention. Moreover, her regular engagement post keeps fans hooked on her. Apart from that, like many celebrities, the actress loves to travel and enjoy. In addition, summertime is vacation time. And so the diva is having fun on the beach in a bikini. Let’s check out.

Monalisa’s Bikini Avatar

The stunning diva took to her Instagram account and dropped a couple of hotness soaring pictures in a bikini. She donned a neon blue monokini. Her messy hairstyle and makeup rounded her appearance. She posed in the sunny weather with scenic sans and nature. Her attractive pose in the pictures is just irresistibly eye-catching. She flaunted her figure very beautifully. And so she captioned her post, “Take Me Back….. 🙈🙈…”.

Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love 808372

Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love 808373

The actress asked to take her back to the beautiful place, so her husband Vikraant Singh reacted, “Ok 👍 ❤️.”

Monalisa’s Work

The actress is a viral star in Bhojpuri; however, she rose to fame in the Hindi entertainment business through participation in Bigg Boss. Later appeared in the popular fiction show Nazar. Her role as Dayan carved her niche as an actor in the industry. Currently, she is featured in the show Bekaboo with several main leads. It is a supernatural show.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Wows In Black See-Through Saree
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Wows In Black See-Through Saree
Monalisa Exudes Hotness In Black Gown; Check Out Pics
Monalisa Exudes Hotness In Black Gown; Check Out Pics
Monalisa Looks Sizzling In Satin Gown, Vikrant Singh Feels Love
Monalisa Looks Sizzling In Satin Gown, Vikrant Singh Feels Love
Watch: Monalisa's Laal Ishq In Lehenga
Watch: Monalisa's Laal Ishq In Lehenga
Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat
Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat
Sneak Peek Into Monalisa's MonChick Avatar
Sneak Peek Into Monalisa's MonChick Avatar
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi and Kajal Aggarwal are a sight to behold in pink printed saree designs, we are crushing
Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi and Kajal Aggarwal are a sight to behold in pink printed saree designs, we are crushing
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh go crazy with squad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spends time with her 'pari'
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh go crazy with squad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spends time with her 'pari'
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi get showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi get showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday
Read Latest News