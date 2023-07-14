What Ananya Panday Likes To Shop? Find Here

Ananya Panday is creating a lot of buzz with her relationship rumors with Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Aditya Roy Kapoor. Recently, the duo was snapped vacationing together in Lisbon, and the duo’s pictures are floating all over the internet. Amidst the rumors, the diva went out shopping, and here, check out what she likes to shop.

What Makes Ananya Panday Happy

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture on her story. She dropped a snap of three books that she purchased. In the picture were three books: The Jungle Book, Peter Pan, and Alice’s Adventure In Wonderland. She wrote in the story, “My kind of shopping (with a heart popping out emoji).”

As per the rumors, the actress is vacationing in Lisbon right now. On the other hand, she will next feature in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Also, in Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress will also star in the Amazon Prime Video series Call Me Bae by Vikramaditya Motwane. Her fans are anticipating the film’s release even before the announcement release date. She has been featured in films like Student Of The Year 2, Khaali Peeli, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

