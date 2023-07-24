What Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Morning Ritual?

Oo Antava actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a very charming and talented actress in Pan India. She impressed her fans with her exceptional acting prowess and versatility. Her performance has gathered praise from critics and viewers. Other than onscreen performances, her personality and love for culture and tradition win hearts. Here check out her religious morning ritual.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Religious Morning Ritual

Shaakuntalam star shared a picture of herself and revealed about her morning ritual. As per the shared photo, the actress is busy with her shoot. And amidst the chaos, she began has morning by chanting the tulsi mala. Tulsi mala is a sacred Hindu mala made with the Tulsi plant. People chant the name of god by counting the motifs of the Tulsi mala. In the story, she wrote “Morning Ritual.”

The very cultural Samantha has always amazed us with her Indianness. On the other hand, the diva is gearing up for her upcoming film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. A couple of weeks ago, the new song Aradhya from the film was released. The beautiful romance drama is slated to release in theatres on 1st September 2023. The two songs released from the movie is gathering massive response from the audience. Samantha is one of the most loved actresses for her skills.

Did you like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s religious morning ritual? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.