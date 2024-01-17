What Is Special About Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sankranti Celebration?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction; the ever-charming beauty of the town never fails to top the chart with her social media presence. The actress now took to her Instagram handle and unveiled a glimpse of her Sankranti celebration. So let’s take a look and find what was so special.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sankranti Celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops a series of photos unveiling a glimpse of her special Sankranti celebration. And if you are wondering what, so let’s find out. In the snapshots, Samantha can be seen wearing a maroon kaftan with a captivating golden neckline. From enjoying kite flying to taking the warm breeze in the fire to making rangoli and playing with her pets, the Pushpa actress had a great time.

To make it more clear, Samantha, in her caption, revealed that she got a kite, which she eventually lost. She also loved the decorations at home and has a great time chilling with her peg dog and cat. She wrote,”My Sankranti/Pongal ♥️

1. The happiest picture has to be first.

2. Got a kite.

3. Lost the kite.

4. Burnt away some bad.

5. Some good old thalantu snaanam.

6. Chinni muggu.

7. Andamaina poolu.

8. Decorations at home. All set!

9. But… there’s a debate as to whose house is it.

10. She won! 🐈‍⬛ 😁.”

What is your reaction to this?