What Sass! Ananya Panday cuts it chic in black crop shirt and mini shorts [Photos]

Highlights:

Ananya Panday, Jimmy Choo’s youngest Indian ambassador, sets the fashion world ablaze.

Ananya showcases style versatility from chic to sensuous in her stunning photoshoot.

Effortless elegance defines Ananya Panday’s Jimmy Choo campaign, solidifying her fashion icon status.

Ananya Panday, the young sensation of Bollywood, is setting the fashion world on fire as she steps into the glamorous shoes of Jimmy Choo’s brand ambassador. At the tender age of 24, she’s not just making waves but creating a tsunami in the industry by becoming the youngest Indian actor to represent this iconic luxury brand. With her infectious charm and undeniable style, it’s no surprise that Jimmy Choo chose her to be the face of their brand.

In the jaw-dropping photoshoot for Jimmy Choo, Ananya Panday exuded sheer elegance and allure. One of our favourite looks from the shoot was her ensemble featuring a chic crop shirt paired with mini black shorts. With a sleek, gelled bun, fierce cat-eye makeup, and hoop earrings that could rival the moon, she effortlessly turned heads and made a bold fashion statement.

But that’s not all – Ananya showcased her versatility by flaunting a sensuous side in a black high-thigh slit cutout long dress. With her hair cascading freely and a natural, no-makeup look, she proved that she can go from glamorous to effortlessly chic in the blink of an eye.

And let’s not forget the showstopper – a stylish green see-through long dress with a daring bodysuit bodice. Minimal makeup and a wavy hairdo completed the look, making her appear nothing short of a fashion goddess. Ananya Panday’s Jimmy Choo photoshoot was a mesmerizing journey through style and sophistication, proving once again that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and cinema.

Here we share her other versatile looks for the photoshoot:

About Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo is a renowned luxury fashion brand known for its exquisite footwear and accessories. Founded in 1996 by Malaysian fashion designer Jimmy Choo and British Vogue’s former accessories editor, Tamara Mellon, the brand quickly gained international recognition for its glamorous and meticulously crafted shoes. Jimmy Choo’s creations are celebrated for their high-quality materials, elegant designs, and attention to detail. The brand’s product range extends beyond footwear to include handbags, fragrances, and eyewear, all of which embody a sense of sophistication and timeless style. Jimmy Choo has become a symbol of luxury and has a strong following among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts worldwide, making it an iconic name in the world of high-end fashion.