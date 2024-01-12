What Sass! Monalisa Strikes A Pose In Blush Pink Saree, See Here

Guess what? Monalisa, The undisputed fashion queen, just cranked up the glam in a blush pink ethnic ensemble. The Bhojpuri sensation has been setting trends with her fashion choices wherever she goes, from bodycon dresses to bikinis to ethereal sarees. And her latest choice is a perfect example of sass. Let’s decode her full glam.

Monalisa’s Sass In Blush Pink

In the sensational, Monalisa is making heads turn with her sizzling sass in the latest photoshoot. The Nazar actress wore a blush pink shimmery sequin saree, which she paired with a butterfly neckline blouse embellished with sequins and threadwork. The slip sleeves accentuate her beautiful shoulders. Decked the beauty of pink, Monalisa looks sassy.

That’s not all! Monalisa has the knack to elevate every look with her styling sense. She opts for a beautiful diamond embellished choker necklace and earrings. At the same time, the matching bangles complement her appearance. The diamond embellished waist accessory makes fans’ jaws drop. The beautiful diamond bindi completes her desi-ness. Her open locks look mesmerizing, and she completes her look with beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips. Throughout her pictures, Monalisa strikes a pose, making fans swoon. Her charm in six yards never fails to rule over hearts.

