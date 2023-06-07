ADVERTISEMENT
What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end?

Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most loved and admired actresses around in the Indian entertainment industry and we love her. Well, it's time to check out the latest that's happening at their end and well, you will simply love all of it for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
07 Jun,2023 19:41:21
Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most beautiful and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them started their respective careers first in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making their way to B-Town and well, we truly love it and for real. After their share of success in the South, they both started to make their presence felt in B-Town and well, it was genuinely an incredible experience indeed for the audience to watch them on the big screen. Their respective fan clubs love them immensely and well, that’s why, come what may, they always love to shine and dazzle with perfection.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna:

So, what’s the latest that’s happening in the lives of Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna? Well, as far as her latest social media post is concerned ladies and gentlemen, Pooja Hegde is seen sharing new content on her social media handle after a really long time. In the post, she’s seen looking all lovely and gorgeous like a true diva and well, we are absolutely in awe of her for real. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has taken to her Instagram story to share a cute snapshot of herself with a beautiful smile where she’s saying ‘hey’ to one and all. Well, do you all want to check it out and see better folks? Here you go –

What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end? 813634

What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end? 813635

Well, hey folks, what’s your take on these lovely posts ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Sensational and droolworthy for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

