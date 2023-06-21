“When I went and met my future husband…” Priyanka Chopra recalls her favourite red-carpet moment, watch

Priyanka Chopra fondly recalls her favorite red carpet moment, which holds a special significance in her life. Speaking to Grazia, she revealed that her favourite moment was at the Met Gala, where she unknowingly met her future husband. Reflecting on that event, Priyanka shared that although she didn’t realize it at the time, it became a cherished memory in retrospect. Priyanka has always been bold to share her views.

The red carpet was a whirlwind of excitement and glamour, with so much happening around her. However, little did she know that this particular encounter would lead to a beautiful journey with her future husband. Looking back, Priyanka considers that Met Gala red carpet moment her favourite, as it marked the beginning of a meaningful chapter in her life. It serves as a reminder of the unexpected joys and surprises that life can bring, even on the glitzy red carpet of a prestigious event.

Talking about it to Grazia, Priyanka Chopra said, “I think my favourite red carpet moment was when I went and met my future husband on the Met Gala red carpet. It was special in retrospect because I met my future husband, but at that time I was like, I didn’t. It was just so much happening. But I think I would say that’s my favorite red carpet memory.”

