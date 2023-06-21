ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“When I went and met my future husband…” Priyanka Chopra recalls her favourite red-carpet moment, watch

Speaking to Grazia, Priyanka Chopra revealed that her favourite moment was at the Met Gala, where she unknowingly met her future husband. Scroll below to check the exclusive video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jun,2023 00:05:45
“When I went and met my future husband…” Priyanka Chopra recalls her favourite red-carpet moment, watch

Priyanka Chopra fondly recalls her favorite red carpet moment, which holds a special significance in her life. Speaking to Grazia, she revealed that her favourite moment was at the Met Gala, where she unknowingly met her future husband. Reflecting on that event, Priyanka shared that although she didn’t realize it at the time, it became a cherished memory in retrospect. Priyanka has always been bold to share her views.

The red carpet was a whirlwind of excitement and glamour, with so much happening around her. However, little did she know that this particular encounter would lead to a beautiful journey with her future husband. Looking back, Priyanka considers that Met Gala red carpet moment her favourite, as it marked the beginning of a meaningful chapter in her life. It serves as a reminder of the unexpected joys and surprises that life can bring, even on the glitzy red carpet of a prestigious event.

Priyanka Chopra on her favourite Red-Carpet moment

Talking about it to Grazia, Priyanka Chopra said, “I think my favourite red carpet moment was when I went and met my future husband on the Met Gala red carpet. It was special in retrospect because I met my future husband, but at that time I was like, I didn’t. It was just so much happening. But I think I would say that’s my favorite red carpet memory.”

Check out the video-

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Adorable! Priyanka Chopra leaves internet awed with her heartwarming Father’s Day post for Nick Jonas, check out
Adorable! Priyanka Chopra leaves internet awed with her heartwarming Father’s Day post for Nick Jonas, check out
Priyanka Chopra pens hearty 70th birthday wish to her mother Madhu Chopra, read
Priyanka Chopra pens hearty 70th birthday wish to her mother Madhu Chopra, read
Priyanka Chopra’s happy, playtime moment
Priyanka Chopra’s happy, playtime moment
In Pic: Priyanka Chopra enjoys a yum burger treat
In Pic: Priyanka Chopra enjoys a yum burger treat
Mid-week famjam: Priyanka Chopra heads off to Liverpool holiday with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
Mid-week famjam: Priyanka Chopra heads off to Liverpool holiday with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
Nick Jonas thinks ‘Father’s Day’ is more about Priyanka Chopra than him
Nick Jonas thinks ‘Father’s Day’ is more about Priyanka Chopra than him
Latest Stories
Anushka Sen is the ultimate ‘workout queen’, here’s why
Anushka Sen is the ultimate ‘workout queen’, here’s why
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
What Is Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Pyaar Ka Nagma’?
What Is Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Pyaar Ka Nagma’?
Tamannaah Bhatia feels a ‘sense of ease’ when in Mumbai, watch video
Tamannaah Bhatia feels a ‘sense of ease’ when in Mumbai, watch video
Tara Sutaria’s All-Time Mood Is What Every Foodie Can Relate To
Tara Sutaria’s All-Time Mood Is What Every Foodie Can Relate To
Pranali Rathod Enjoys Fun BTS Moments On Set, Watch
Pranali Rathod Enjoys Fun BTS Moments On Set, Watch
Read Latest News