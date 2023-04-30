ADVERTISEMENT
When in Pune, Kriti Sanon only knows ‘Aamras-Poori’

Kriti Sanon enjoys Aamras Poori, shares candid pictures on her Instagram from Pune

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Apr,2023 11:34:03
Kriti Sanon is truly a foodie at heart. And here her picture that she shared on her Instagram stories, showcases her love for delicious desi food. In the picture, we can see Sanon having yum Aamras-Poori in Pune. A perfect dish to enjoy in the summer. Check out pictures below-

The Adipurush actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture on her social media handle, where we can see her all indulged into delicious Aamras Poori as she halts by Pune. Sharing the picture of the scrumptious meal, the actress wrote, “Saturday” and added, “When in Pune”

Adipurush is Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie. The movie also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Aamras Poori

As the mango season arrives in India, people eagerly wait to relish the juicy fruit in its various forms, one of which is Aamras Poori. It is a perfect balance of sweet and savory, with the crispy and warm poori perfectly complementing the sweet and tangy aamras. Aamras Poori is a versatile dish that can be enjoyed at any time of day, and it’s particularly popular during festivals and celebrations.

How to make Aamras Poori

To prepare this dish, the dough for the poori is made by mixing wheat flour, salt, and water, which is then rolled out into small circles and fried to perfection until it becomes puffy and golden brown.

But the star of the show is the aamras, which is made by peeling and pureeing ripe mangoes until it becomes a smooth pulp. The puree is then mixed with sugar or honey and a pinch of cardamom powder to enhance the flavor.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

