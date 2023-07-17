ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

When Kareena Kapoor called ‘Bollywood’ a ‘male-dominated’ industry, watch viral video

An old video of Kareena Kapoor is going viral from the sets of Ajnabee, where the actress speaks about her ideal role and then added that the industry is male-dominated, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jul,2023 01:15:06
When Kareena Kapoor called ‘Bollywood’ a ‘male-dominated’ industry, watch viral video 834542

Kareena Kapoor‘s candid remarks about the Bollywood industry being male-dominated have caught the attention of netizens as an old video from the sets of Ajnabee resurfaces and goes viral. In the video, Kareena responds to an interviewer’s question about her ideal role. With honesty and frankness, Kareena expresses that she doesn’t have a specific ideal role but emphasizes that as long as the role is good, it doesn’t matter because the industry is predominantly male-dominated. She further elaborates by mentioning her desire for “meaty” roles that she has portrayed in her previous films.

This video has sparked discussions and resonated with many who appreciate Kareena Kapoor’s acknowledgement of the gender disparity within the Bollywood industry. The actress has been known for her solid and impactful performances, often challenging societal norms and stereotypes.

Kareena Kapoor on ideal role

In the video, we can hear the interviewer asking her about her ‘ideal’ role. To that, Kareena said, “Actually, I don’t have an ideal role. As long as the role is good, it’s okay, because it is a male-dominated industry” she referred to her previous film after that, and added that she quests for “meaty” roles that she did in her previous films.

Check out below-

Kareena talking about her ideal role on the sets of her second film Ajnabee (2001)
by u/DDdoodoo in BollyBlindsNGossip

Reactions

The video got surfaced in Reddit’s Bolly Blinds N Gossip. One wrote, “Satya Vachchan on the male dominated industry part” to this one added, “Yes, very clear-eyed analysis and pragmatic approach. But it’s also clear that she wanted more. Glad she went on to do some meaty roles.”

Another wrote, “She is quite sorted since the beginning.” A third one added, “She was on another high since the beginning. She has mellowed down over the years and thankfully so”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Europe Diaries: Kareena Kapoor gets mystic under the surreal pink sky, see pics 833780
Europe Diaries: Kareena Kapoor gets mystic under the surreal pink sky, see pics
Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Italy vacation, see pics 832884
Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Italy vacation, see pics
Milenge Milenge Turns 13 832556
Milenge Milenge Turns 13
Shahid Kapoor opens up on his leaked video with Kareena Kapoor back in mid-2000, says ‘I was a mess’ 832312
Shahid Kapoor opens up on his leaked video with Kareena Kapoor back in mid-2000, says ‘I was a mess’
Opinion: Welcome To The ‘Sita’ Race 831424
Opinion: Welcome To The ‘Sita’ Race
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor 824052
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
Latest Stories
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops unseen glimpses from Carry On Jatta 3 sets 834533
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops unseen glimpses from Carry On Jatta 3 sets
Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final: Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic with a scoreline of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 834552
Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final: Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic with a scoreline of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
Sonalee Kulkarni is a sight to behold in this ochre six-yard, check out 834530
Sonalee Kulkarni is a sight to behold in this ochre six-yard, check out
Get the Sunday casual couture code from Akshara Singh 834527
Get the Sunday casual couture code from Akshara Singh
A dash of turquoise and glitter is what Mimi Chakraborty calls for a traditional drape 834525
A dash of turquoise and glitter is what Mimi Chakraborty calls for a traditional drape
Palak Sindhwani keeps the spice up in white corset top, black pant and red bold lips 834483
Palak Sindhwani keeps the spice up in white corset top, black pant and red bold lips
Read Latest News