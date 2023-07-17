When Kareena Kapoor called ‘Bollywood’ a ‘male-dominated’ industry, watch viral video

Kareena Kapoor‘s candid remarks about the Bollywood industry being male-dominated have caught the attention of netizens as an old video from the sets of Ajnabee resurfaces and goes viral. In the video, Kareena responds to an interviewer’s question about her ideal role. With honesty and frankness, Kareena expresses that she doesn’t have a specific ideal role but emphasizes that as long as the role is good, it doesn’t matter because the industry is predominantly male-dominated. She further elaborates by mentioning her desire for “meaty” roles that she has portrayed in her previous films.

This video has sparked discussions and resonated with many who appreciate Kareena Kapoor’s acknowledgement of the gender disparity within the Bollywood industry. The actress has been known for her solid and impactful performances, often challenging societal norms and stereotypes.

Kareena Kapoor on ideal role

In the video, we can hear the interviewer asking her about her ‘ideal’ role. To that, Kareena said, “Actually, I don’t have an ideal role. As long as the role is good, it’s okay, because it is a male-dominated industry” she referred to her previous film after that, and added that she quests for “meaty” roles that she did in her previous films.

Reactions

The video got surfaced in Reddit’s Bolly Blinds N Gossip. One wrote, “Satya Vachchan on the male dominated industry part” to this one added, “Yes, very clear-eyed analysis and pragmatic approach. But it’s also clear that she wanted more. Glad she went on to do some meaty roles.”

Another wrote, “She is quite sorted since the beginning.” A third one added, “She was on another high since the beginning. She has mellowed down over the years and thankfully so”