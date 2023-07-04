When Nora Fatehi was asked if she wants to be the next ‘Katrina Kaif’, read

The Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi once opened up about her journey to success in the Indian entertainment industry. Fatehi revealed that the opportunities she has received thus far have often come unexpectedly, requiring her to be constantly prepared. Recounting her early days, she disclosed how she dedicated herself to honing her skills by staying secluded in her room, diligently watching television, and working on her Hindi language proficiency.

Unlike her peers, Fatehi chose to forgo the typical socializing and romantic pursuits, recognizing the need to adapt her Canadian accent, refine her body language, and master the nuances of Hindi. This level of dedication came at a cost, as she regretfully missed out on important family occasions such as her brother’s wedding and birthday. Fatehi also highlighted the comparison to Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif, stating that many people questioned if she aspired to be the “next Katrina.”

She said, “I realised in my second month in India I needed to tone down her Canadian accent, tone down my body language and work on my Hindi. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘Do you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif’” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Talking about her adaptability to different aesthetics she went on to add, that she had no issues with the Bollywood’s aesthetics. She said, when she went to Morocco, she did cut down on her ‘Toronto-ness;’

Looks like the Hai Garmi actress was all determined to earn what she has got today, leaving entire globe on fire with her dance moves.