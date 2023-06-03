When Priyanka Chopra spoke on how actors become ‘political pawns’, amid Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani’s boycott calls

The release of two highly anticipated Bollywood films, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Dilwale,” sparked controversy and led to widespread calls for a boycott. Back in 2015, the historical romance epic “Bajirao Mastani,” directed by the acclaimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali, faced vehement opposition from certain communities.

They argued that the film distorted historical facts and portrayed a revered historical figure, Bajirao, in a negative light. Simultaneously, the romantic action-comedy “Dilwale,” starring the beloved duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, faced a different kind of backlash. The boycott calls were a result of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s earlier remarks on religious intolerance in India, which had drawn criticism and polarized opinions. These controversies ignited intense debates, questioning the delicate balance between artistic freedom, historical accuracy, and the public’s influence on the film industry.

Given that, Priyanka Chopra back in the year, who was a part of the movie Bajirao protested against the ban calls.

Priyanka Chopra on the ban calls

Talking about Peecee said, “I can’t help staying silent on this anymore. It’s too sad to see how films and actors become political pawns! Bans based on baseless propaganda.. Holding films ransom just before they release so that publicity can be garnered for certain agendas by forcing a producer to their knees.. How does no one speak up for what is right? How is this fair? People think films r just fun and games to make?! (sic).”

She added, “They r made with blood sweat and tears for entertainment!! Pls stand by the filmmakers who put in their life’s money and hard work to make people laugh and smile. Don’t let them be blackmailed and threatened by holding their films ransom just before release. Speak up before if there is an issue!! Everyone has a right to an opinion. The timing right before release just seems very suspect!! I know I may get into trouble for saying all this but I can’t be a silent witness to character defamation based on opinions anymore.. That is not what, the India I grew up, taught me (sic).” As quoted by India Today.