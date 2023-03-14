Shilpa Shetty is no stranger to rocking glam looks; in fact, in our opinion, she is an absolute expert. Her clothing collection includes everything from traditional weaving to modern Indian shapes.

Fashion icon Shilpa Shetty has a unique style and is known for it. She wore gorgeous sarees while attending colorful public events. Shilpa is credited with making the rearmost saree fashion notorious as she’s known for experimenting with multiple saree styles. Being a popular cover, pre-stitched saree has grown in fashionability.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty wore a pre-stitched shimmery saree in Sidharth -Kiara’s wedding reception ceremony.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is well famed for her understated yet sophisticated style. Her traditional appearance has come to her hand because she constantly pulls off looking lovely in a saree. Several saree styles, including classic silk sarees and ultramodern, contemporary sarees, have been spotted on Kareena.

Throughout the years, she has promoted a number of saree styles and has consistently managed to look graceful and lovely in whatever she chooses to wear. Despite being straightforward, her saree style has gained popularity among ladies who appreciate a more traditional look and influenced many of them to embrace the traditional look.

Your personal preferences ultimately determine whether you prefer wearing a saree, Shilpa Shetty or Kareena Kapoor. Both Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty have plenty to offer, whether you want a more classic and elegant appearance or a more traditional and stylish one.

