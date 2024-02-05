Who Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Weekend Partners? Find Out

Sunday is a day of relaxation and fun. Everyone loves to enjoy the weekend to the fullest; whether indulging in fun activities with a friend or partying at a new place, everyone makes their Sunday worth living. However, South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys her weekend differently from her special ones. Well, we are excited to unfold how Samantha enjoys her weekend. Let’s check.

On Sunday, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared insights of her Sunday chill. And if you wonder who her special partners are, let us reveal that they’re not human beings but her pet animals. The actress shared the image of her dogs Hash and Sasha. These pet dogs can be seen posing like a king on the bed. One of them is also wearing red color glasses. Their attitude and face look so cute that we can’t get enough of them. Sharing these photos, she wrote, “Let’s roll baby.” Samantha loves her peg dogs, and we have noticed that through her Instagram feed.

Undeniably, a weekend at home is just as underrated as Veg Biryani is. Relaxing at home with the pet is like exploring the beauty of peace and alone time. Also, it nurtures the caring and loving person one can be from the inside. Party and all is fine, but the weekends like Samantha is enjoying is pure bliss.