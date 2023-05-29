ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Why is Deepika Padukone blushing?

Deepika Padukone is a bonafide rage and sensation in the true sense of the term. Whenever she shares new content, internet only has one choice which is to stand and admire. Well, let's check out the latest happening at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 May,2023 09:59:02
Why is Deepika Padukone blushing?

Deepika Padukone is one of the most amazing and captivating actresses and personalities that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The bombshell made her debut in movies way back in the year 2007 in Om Shanti Om and from then till now, she’s grown tremendously in her career. From doing good quality work in Bollywood to eventually also stabbing hearts with her quality performances in sensational Hollywood projects, Deepika Padukone has been an inspiration for everyone for real. Her swag game and oomph quotient knows no limits and in fact, it only keeps getting bigger and better with every new work or announcement from her end. Her social media game is truly lit and we love it, don’t we?

Check out the latest that’s happening at Deepika Padukone’s end on social media:

So, each and every time Deepika Padukone drops a stunner of a photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle to woo and entertain all her fans, netizens as well as her fans truly feel the heat and fall in love for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, this time as well folks, it is absolutely not different. We see Deepika Padukone slaying her look with perfection in a stunning V-neck dress with jewellery that has a tinge of blue. While her look is extremely exciting, her smile is an absolute killer for real. Well, do you want to check it out? Here you go –

Why is Deepika Padukone blushing? 810916

Absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Deepika Padukone keeps her sunkissed glow in check, see pic
Deepika Padukone keeps her sunkissed glow in check, see pic
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
AI artist recreates Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others as elderly women, check out
AI artist recreates Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others as elderly women, check out
Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone: All Shine In Mermaid Ensembles
Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone: All Shine In Mermaid Ensembles
Deepika Padukone changes display to international TIME magazine cover and name in Hindi; proves she’s a pure desi at heart
Deepika Padukone changes display to international TIME magazine cover and name in Hindi; proves she’s a pure desi at heart
Watch: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of interview, fans get couple goals
Watch: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of interview, fans get couple goals
Latest Stories
Jacqueline Fernandez is ultimate vision in white, we are crushing
Jacqueline Fernandez is ultimate vision in white, we are crushing
Palak Tiwari's burning hot Maldives moment (bold pics alert)
Palak Tiwari's burning hot Maldives moment (bold pics alert)
Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena moment makes Vicky Kaushal 'deewana'
Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena moment makes Vicky Kaushal 'deewana'
Watch: Disha Patani's bold and beautiful dance will make you sweat
Watch: Disha Patani's bold and beautiful dance will make you sweat
Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya's Pan-Asian food date
Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya's Pan-Asian food date
Nikki Tamboli is busy stabbing hearts (sensuous pics alert)
Nikki Tamboli is busy stabbing hearts (sensuous pics alert)
Read Latest News