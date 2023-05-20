ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Why is Shruti Haasan hyper sensitive to weather changes?

Shruti Haasan opens up about the struggles for being hyper sensitive to weather changes, shares pictures on her Instagram handle saying, “we are screwed”, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 May,2023 06:45:48
Why is Shruti Haasan hyper sensitive to weather changes?

Shruti Haasan‘s magnetic personality extends beyond the silver screen. She is known for her wit, charm, and candid nature, making her a beloved figure both on and off camera. Her strong presence on social media platforms allows fans to connect with her on a more personal level, as she shares insights into her life and creative endeavors.

And here’s how she is playing with her sarcasm once again, as she dropped her pictures on her social media handle from her trip to London. Sharing the pictures, she opened up how she struggles with massive weather changes for she hyper sensitive to such weather up and downs. Check

Shruti Haasan sensitive to weather change

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories to share a set of pictures, looking all tired and fatigue. Sharing the picture, she opened up about the struggles that she faces due to hyper sensitivity to weather change. She wrote, “I’ve seen better days… are you like me? Hyper sensitive to weather changes? Pollen bothers you? Extra protein makes you extra (added poop emoji)… well.. yeah nothing we are screwed.”

Here take a look-

Why is Shruti Haasan hyper sensitive to weather changes? 808828

Why is Shruti Haasan hyper sensitive to weather changes? 808829

What is weather change sensitivity?

Weather change sensitivity, also known as weather sensitivity or meteoropathy, refers to the phenomenon where certain individuals experience physical or psychological symptoms in response to changes in weather conditions. While not everyone is affected, those who are sensitive may experience a range of symptoms that can vary in intensity and duration.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Shruti Haasan Fires Up In Red Shimmers, Fans In Awe
Shruti Haasan Fires Up In Red Shimmers, Fans In Awe
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Food Cravings In London
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Food Cravings In London
Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look
Shruti Haasan Is Vision In Gold Goth Look
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Manicure To Partying: Here's How Shruti Haasan Spends Her Day
Manicure To Partying: Here's How Shruti Haasan Spends Her Day
London Dairies: Shruti Haasan's Vacationing Moments Serve Goals
London Dairies: Shruti Haasan's Vacationing Moments Serve Goals
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh shares important health mantra, get ready to stay fit
Rakul Preet Singh shares important health mantra, get ready to stay fit
Malavika Mohanan raises heat with perfection in blue sweatshirt and shimmery skirt, come check out
Malavika Mohanan raises heat with perfection in blue sweatshirt and shimmery skirt, come check out
Kriti Sanon and her sunkissed vibes is irresistible
Kriti Sanon and her sunkissed vibes is irresistible
Sara Ali Khan's 'spam' is all 'glam'
Sara Ali Khan's 'spam' is all 'glam'
Inside Tamannaah Bhatia regular diet regime, read
Inside Tamannaah Bhatia regular diet regime, read
“People are really insensitive nowadays”, Darshan Raval on negativity on internet, read
“People are really insensitive nowadays”, Darshan Raval on negativity on internet, read
Read Latest News