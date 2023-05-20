Why is Shruti Haasan hyper sensitive to weather changes?

Shruti Haasan opens up about the struggles for being hyper sensitive to weather changes, shares pictures on her Instagram handle saying, “we are screwed”, check out below

Shruti Haasan‘s magnetic personality extends beyond the silver screen. She is known for her wit, charm, and candid nature, making her a beloved figure both on and off camera. Her strong presence on social media platforms allows fans to connect with her on a more personal level, as she shares insights into her life and creative endeavors.

And here’s how she is playing with her sarcasm once again, as she dropped her pictures on her social media handle from her trip to London. Sharing the pictures, she opened up how she struggles with massive weather changes for she hyper sensitive to such weather up and downs. Check

Shruti Haasan sensitive to weather change

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories to share a set of pictures, looking all tired and fatigue. Sharing the picture, she opened up about the struggles that she faces due to hyper sensitivity to weather change. She wrote, “I’ve seen better days… are you like me? Hyper sensitive to weather changes? Pollen bothers you? Extra protein makes you extra (added poop emoji)… well.. yeah nothing we are screwed.”

What is weather change sensitivity?

Weather change sensitivity, also known as weather sensitivity or meteoropathy, refers to the phenomenon where certain individuals experience physical or psychological symptoms in response to changes in weather conditions. While not everyone is affected, those who are sensitive may experience a range of symptoms that can vary in intensity and duration.